Google’s ‘G’ logo gets first major redesign in 10 years

Google has begun rolling out a redesigned version of its iconic ‘G’ logo, introducing a gradient effect that blends its signature red, yellow, green and blue colours. The update marks the first major change to the logo in nearly 10 years and reflects the tech company's broader visual shift towards a more modern, AI-aligned aesthetic.

The new design replaces the solid colour blocks of the existing ‘G’ with a seamless transition between hues, offering a more contemporary and fluid look. While the change may appear subtle , especially at smaller sizes, it signals a refined design language in line with Google’s recent focus on artificial intelligence.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the redesigned logo is now visible to iOS users through the Google Search app and is gradually rolling out on Android devices via the beta release of Google app version 16.18. The update appears to align visually with the branding used for Google’s Gemini AI assistant, which also features a similar gradient treatment.

As of Tuesday, the Google wordmark remains unchanged, and the company has not confirmed whether the refreshed design will extend to other product icons such as Chrome, Maps or Gmail. However, with Google continuing to centre its ecosystem around AI, the gradient motif may become a recurring element across its suite of services.

Google has not issued an official comment on the update. The logo continues to appear in its previous form, with distinct colour borders, across the web and on non-Pixel Android devices.

The redesign arrives just ahead of Google I/O 2025, where further announcements related to AI and visual updates across the company’s platforms are expected.