Grok rolls out studio tool for creating documents & apps

Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, has introduced a new feature enabling users to edit documents and create basic applications.

The feature, known as Grok Studio, was announced late Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter) and is now available to both free and paying users on Grok.com.

According to xAI, Grok Studio allows the chatbot to generate documents, code, reports and browser-based games. The content opens in a separate window, allowing for real-time collaboration between users and Grok.

“Grok Studio will open your content in a separate window, allowing both you and Grok to collaborate on the content together,” the official Grok account posted on X.

Today, we are releasing the first version of Grok studio, adding code execution and google drive support.



Grok Studio

The launch positions Grok alongside other AI chatbots that have introduced similar workspace features in recent months. OpenAI rolled out Canvas for ChatGPT in October 2023, while Anthropic debuted a comparable tool called Artifacts for its Claude chatbot.

Grok Studio supports content previewing for HTML and code execution in languages including Python, C++ and JavaScript. Content created or edited using Grok Studio appears on the right-hand side of Grok’s interface.

The new studio feature coincided with the announcement of Grok’s integration with Google Drive. Users can now attach files from their Google Drive accounts directly to a Grok prompt. xAI stated that Grok is able to work with documents, spreadsheets and presentation slides through the integration.

The enhancements mark a step forward in Grok’s aim to compete in the growing market for AI-driven productivity tools.