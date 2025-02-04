Grok users can now personalise AI responses and share files

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is enhancing its Grok chatbot with new features aimed at personalising user interactions and expanding functionality.

Users can now input personal information, such as preferred names, pronouns, occupations, and interests, enabling Grok to tailor its responses more effectively. Additionally, the chatbot now supports file uploads, allowing users to incorporate various documents into their queries for more comprehensive assistance.

In a strategic move to broaden accessibility, xAI launched a standalone Grok app, available on Apple's App Store. Previously integrated solely within Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the app is currently free to download, with premium X subscribers benefiting from higher usage limits. The Grok app is described as a beta product and has garnered high user ratings since its release.

These developments position Grok to compete more directly with established AI chatbots from companies like Meta, Google, and OpenAI. While xAI's competitors boast larger user bases and more extensive computational resources, xAI aims to distinguish Grok through unique features and integrations. The company has constructed the Colossus supercomputer, powered by 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, to support Grok's development and performance.

As the AI chatbot market becomes increasingly competitive, xAI's latest enhancements to Grok reflect its commitment to providing personalised and versatile user experiences.