GroupM restructures global leadership roles; eliminates agency CEO positions

GroupM has removed global chief executive roles at EssenceMediacom, Mindshare, and Wavemaker as part of a sweeping centralisation strategy aimed at delivering global solutions and unlocking greater value for clients and partners. The company confirmed that the changes would not impact local teams or markets in Australia.

According to reports, GroupM CEO Brian Lesser described the move as a step towards creating integrated and unified operations. “Together with our full leadership team, we’re building something extraordinary: seamless global solutions that unlock unprecedented value for our clients and partners,” Lesser said.

Emily Del Greco, a partner at McKinsey, is set to join GroupM in February as global chief operating officer. She will work closely with Lesser to implement the group’s strategic vision. Her responsibilities will include overseeing operations, partnerships, strategy, and corporate development across the organisation, in addition to leading activation and investment practices.

As part of the leadership restructuring, Adam Gerhart, the current global CEO of Mindshare, will assume the position of global chief client officer. In his new role, Gerhart will focus on client growth and transformation, overseeing major accounts and client engagement strategies globally in partnership with WPP. Toby Jenner, global CEO of Wavemaker, will transition to global chief business officer, where he will manage GroupM’s market proposition, growth initiatives, marketing efforts, and cross-WPP integration projects. Mark Patterson will become global president of markets and business operations, overseeing the APAC and LATAM regions while also leading initiatives in investment governance, offshore capabilities, and the expansion of GroupM’s entertainment and sports offerings.

The company stated that the restructured leadership team reflects its commitment to collaboration and delivering integrated solutions to clients. The company added that the changes are designed to ensure clients fully benefit from its investments in data, technology, and people.

The restructuring will not result in any departures. Stuart Diamond (chief financial officer), Marie-Claire Barker (chief people officer), Sharb Farjami (CEO North America), Josh Krichefski (CEO EMEA), and Cesar Recalde (CEO LATAM) will continue in their roles as part of the global leadership team.

Agency operations will remain under the purview of local market CEOs, while global agency operations will be managed by a president for global client solutions, who will oversee the delivery of services for global and multinational clients.