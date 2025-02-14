Gupshup introduces sector focused conversational AI agents

Gupshup, a conversational AI platform, has introduced AI agents aimed at supporting brands across D2C, retail, e-commerce, and FMCG sectors. The AI agents, part of the platform expanding AI Agent Library, offer pre-built and customisable solutions designed to assist businesses with customer engagement, sales processes, and operational tasks.

Retailers, D2C, e-commerce platforms, and FMCG brands can use these AI agents to streamline product discovery, automate order management, manage warranty sales, reduce return-to-origin (RTO) and non-delivery rates (NDR), strengthen customer loyalty, and personalise interactions at scale. The AI agents integrate across platforms such as WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, voice, web, and mobile, enabling businesses to enhance customer engagement with reduced deployment time.

"With AI transforming every aspect of commerce, businesses need intelligent solutions that enhance engagement while driving measurable impact," said Beerud Sheth, Founder and CEO, Gupshup. "Our Retail, e-commerce, D2C and FMCG AI Agents are designed to help brands convert more customers, optimise post-purchase support, and unlock new revenue opportunities - all with enterprise-grade AI that is fast, reliable, and scalable,” he added.

Built on the platform's conversation cloud platform, the retail, e-commerce, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) AI agents are designed to move beyond basic chat flows, enabling real-time planning, execution, and learning. Using large language models (LLMs), these agents facilitate multi-turn, natural language interactions to support shopping experiences, order management, and customer retention.

The retail and e-commerce agents assist with product discovery by offering recommendations based on purchase history and customer preferences. The order management agent handles order tracking, returns, and delivery updates, while the loyalty and promotions agent sends restock alerts, personalised offers, and reward updates to encourage repeat purchases.

“Gupshup's AI Agent has revolutionised how we engage with our customers, enabling truly personalized shopping experiences that were previously impossible. The ability to understand nuanced customer descriptions and convert them into precise product recommendations has transformed messaging from a simple communication tool into an intelligent shopping assistant. As one of the first brands to experience the power of Gupshup's AI Agents in Brazil, we're excited to see them expand this innovative technology with their AI Agents Library, which will undoubtedly set new standards for conversational commerce," said Pedro Pessoa, Manager, Customer Success at Rese

"Faced with the challenge of finding innovative channels to engage younger and Gen

Z audiences, we partnered with Gupshup Conversation Cloud to deliver standout

campaigns for leading brands. Bingo’s Gen AI Roast Generator on WhatsApp

captured festive excitement, engaging 5.7M users. With AI, we're redefining how

brands connect with modern audiences," said Unmisha Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide.

The AI agents are already in use, with Brazilian fashion retailer Reserva employing them to enhance product discovery through text-based interactions, while an Indian spices brand has integrated the agents to provide recipe suggestions tailored to customer tastes.