iCubesWire introduces pin code-level targeting for influencer campaigns

MarTech solutions provider iCubesWire has introduced a new hyperlocal targeting feature to its influencer marketing platform, enabling brand campaigns to target audiences at the pin code level across India.

The development marks what the company describes as an industry-first, allowing brands to identify and collaborate with influencers based on specific geographic locations, including individual zip codes.

The launch comes amid growing demand for culturally relevant and regionally tailored content in digital marketing. According to a recent consumer survey conducted by iCubesWire, 65% of Indian consumers prefer brands that partner with influencers who speak their local language.

“Just like Unilever’s CEO Fernando Fernandez highlighted, there is now a strong push to collaborate with influencers across all of India’s 19,000 zip codes. That level of precision demands tools that are not only intelligent but deeply local. And that’s exactly what our team here at iCubesWire is delivering with this update to our Influencer Platform,” said Sahil Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, iCubesWire. “So far we’ve connected brands to people, but now we’re connecting them to their communities, language and their identity.”

The platform’s new feature aligns with broader industry trends, as regional creators gain prominence and brand strategies evolve to reflect cultural nuance and local identity. The company says that the enhancement also supports micro and nano influencers by improving discovery and monetisation opportunities.

In addition to the hyperlocal targeting, teh platform offers campaign tracking, performance analytics and influencer relationship management.