India sees 40–60% spike in AI leadership roles

Leadership roles in artificial intelligence have surged between 40 and 60 percent year-on-year in fiscal 2025, according to a report by ET. The spike reflects a shift from experimental AI projects to full-scale enterprise deployment, with demand led by companies in IT, consulting, global capability centres, financial services, healthcare, and emerging tech-driven startups.

Firms in ecommerce, fintech, and healthtech are actively establishing dedicated AI units, while multinationals are setting up AI development centres in India, further fuelling the talent surge. Positions in demand include chief AI officer, head of AI/ML, vice-president of AI engineering or strategy, director of applied AI or GenAI applications, and AI product head, among others.

A marked increase in hiring was recorded over the past two to three quarters, with major recruiters including Accenture, LTIMindtree, IBM, Deloitte, and Wipro. The growth is being attributed to AI’s elevation as a strategic business priority and its inclusion in boardroom agendas, with firms tying leadership compensation more closely to measurable business impact.

The launch of enterprise-ready generative AI pilots and the emergence of regulatory frameworks governing ethical AI usage have accelerated the need for experienced leaders capable of overseeing strategy, governance, and innovation.

Compensation for AI leadership roles reflects this demand. Chief AI officers currently command annual packages between ₹1.2 crore and ₹2.5 crore, while heads of AI/ML earn between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.5 crore. Vice-presidents for GenAI or ML are being offered salaries ranging from ₹70 lakh to ₹1.2 crore, and directors of AI innovation typically draw ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Salary growth in the segment is projected to continue at 15 to 20 percent annually, particularly for roles tied to responsible AI frameworks and large language model (LLM) deployments. Professionals with hands-on experience in enterprise-scale AI solutions and domain-specific applications remain highly sought after.

Despite strong hiring momentum, talent scarcity and retention are key challenges. With demand exceeding supply, organisations are offering premium compensation even for mid-level candidates with strong AI credentials. In some cases, entry-level AI leadership roles for professionals with just four years of experience are commanding packages as high as ₹36 lakh annually.

The outlook for fiscal 2026 suggests continued double-digit growth in AI leadership demand, as companies consolidate their AI investments and prioritise long-term strategic execution.