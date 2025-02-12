India’s AR developer community grows by 50% in two years

Snap Inc. highlighted the growing role of augmented reality at the second annual India AR Day event in Mumbai, focusing on its impact on creativity, developer engagement, and the broader AR ecosystem in the country.

Bobby Murphy, CTO, Snap Inc., emphasised the company’s commitment to fostering creativity and self-expression through AR innovation in India. “Our mission with Snap AR is to be a platform for creativity. We develop new technology and tools to enable creators to build amazing experiences for millions of people to enjoy. Indian developers are at the forefront of innovation, bringing engaging and creative experiences to life. In fact, among all countries, the highest number of lenses published on Snapchat come from India. And the developer community here has grown by more than half, over the last two years. India is an extraordinary country where AR has become a part of daily life. It’s a country where the creative energy is electric, and AR is not just a tool for entertainment but a medium for cultural expression.”

Pulkit Trivedi, MD, India, Snap Inc., added “India is home to a thriving community of creators and developers who are shaping the future of AR. With over 200 million Snapchatters in India using the platform to visually express themselves, connect, and enjoy content, AR has become central to communication and creativity. We believe long-term success in AR relies on a strong developer ecosystem, and we remain deeply committed to fostering this vibrant community. Seeing Snapchatters engage with AR Lenses over 80 billion times a month is a testament to the power of creative expression, and we’re excited to continue supporting and celebrating this innovation.”

The Mumbai event brought together AR creators, developers, brands, and industry partners to explore the technology’s growing applications. Attendees engaged with interactive experiences demonstrating AR’s potential beyond entertainment, while Snap’s 'Any Body Can Develop' session provided a hands-on introduction to lens creation.

The company's fifth-generation Spectacles, see-through AR glasses powered by Snap OS, were demonstrated in India for the first time. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the untethered glasses feature a see-through display and built-in dimmer. Snap OS, an operating system developed specifically for AR, enables hands-free interaction using voice and hand controls. The launch of Snap OS and the latest Spectacles reflects the company's ongoing efforts in AR hardware and software development over the past decade.

A new generation of AR creators

In India, over 85% of the patform's users engage with AR Lenses, particularly during cultural events and festivals. The country's AR developer community is expanding beyond major cities, with creators emerging from towns such as Goraya, Prayagraj, Cochin, and Ambala.

Globally, more than 375,000 creators have developed over 4 million AR Lenses, which have been used 4.5 trillion times in the past year. The company is working to extend AR adoption in India, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 cities, through local training initiatives. In 2024, the company hosted over 120 Lens Studio meetups in cities like Surat, Coimbatore, Rajkot, Trichy, Trivandrum, and Gwalior, reaching more than 6,000 developers.

The company has also partnered with educational institutions such as K.J. Somaiya in Mumbai, Pearl Academy in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi, and Loyola College in Chennai to develop creative digital skills essential for mixed reality and innovation.

To further support AR creators, it launched the India Lens Awards, recognising innovation in five categories. The winners include Perfect Pitch Game by Pratyush Gupta for Best Viral Lens, Diwali Game by Krunal MB Gediya for Best Game, Ethereal Dress by XRFX Studio for Best Artistic Lens, Domino Pro LIDAR by Wasim Ghole for Best Technical Lens, and Rang De Mohey by Jeetesh Singh for Best Festive Lens.

Brands leveraging AR

The company continues to expand its presence in sponsored AR, supporting high-engagement campaigns and offering advertising tools that help brands connect with audiences in new ways.

These initiatives have had a significant impact on creators like Persica Picardo, co-founder of XRFX Studio, who started working with AR in 2018. She credits Snap’s Lens Studio with providing the tools to turn her passion into a profession, enabling collaborations with brands in beauty and fashion. Since founding XRFX Studio, her team has worked with companies including Coca-Cola, Google, Nykaa, Tira, Amazon Prime Video, and Swiggy. The studio recently surpassed a $100,000 revenue milestone, reflecting AR’s growing role in brand engagement and digital experiences.

Strategic partnerships with brands such as Nykaa, Myntra, Doritos-PepsiCo, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Swiggy, Ajio, and Spotify are creating new monetisation opportunities, allowing creators to establish sustainable careers in AR.

India AR Day highlights the country's expanding AR ecosystem, where developers, creators, and brands are driving innovation, engagement, and cultural expression in the global digital space.








