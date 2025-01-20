Instagram announces new video editing app Edits

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced the launch of a new video editing app, Edits, designed to compete with TikTok’s sister app, CapCut. The announcement comes amid uncertainty over the future of ByteDance-owned platforms, with CapCut recently going offline alongside TikTok. Edits is now available for preorder on the iOS App Store and is set to launch on 13 March 2025.

Instagram’s logo for Edits. Image: Meta

“There’s a lot going on right now, but no matter what happens, it’s our job to provide the best possible tools for creators,” Mosseri stated in a video shared on Instagram. He described Edits as more than just a video editing app, calling it a “full suite of creative tools.”

Image- Meta

The app includes a dedicated tab for inspiration, another for tracking early ideas, and an enhanced camera for higher-quality video capture. Users will have access to advanced editing tools, including green screens and video overlays, features commonly associated with TikTok. Edits also allows users to share drafts with friends and fellow creators.

For those who post their content on Instagram, the video editing platform offers advanced insights, such as a live dashboard, engagement breakdowns between followers and non-followers, and metrics tracking skip rates.

Mosseri later responded to journalist Chris Welch on Threads, noting that Meta has been developing Edits for several months. He highlighted that Edits will differ significantly from CapCut, offering a broader range of creative tools but catering to a potentially smaller audience. However, the announcement has sparked online criticism, with many accusing Edits of bearing strong similarities to CapCut.