Instagram expands Carousel feature to 20 frames

Instagram has increased the capacity of its carousel posts, now allowing users to include up to 20 photos or videos in a single update. This marks a significant expansion from the previous 10-frame limit and follows earlier tests that raised the limit to 15 frames in March.

The expanded carousel feature gives users more room to share content around specific themes or events, offering the potential to create detailed, album-like posts. Instagram has also been testing additional features, such as text overlays and varied presentation formats within carousels, to enhance user creativity.

This update provides more flexibility for storytelling and content sharing, encouraging users to explore new ways of engaging their audience. The rollout of this feature is expected to reshape how people use carousels on the platform, with the potential for more in-depth and visually rich posts. It remains to be seen how users will adapt to and utilize this expanded format in their social media strategies.