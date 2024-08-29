Instagram unveils Creator Lab and new features to empower aspiring creators

Instagram has introduced a new educational platform called Creator Lab, aimed at aspiring creators, alongside showcasing several new product features released recently. Meta also highlighted trends from this year that have influenced these updates, notably the rise of ‘photo dumps’ by Gen Z, which are less focused on self-promotion.

Paras Sharma, Director, Global Partnerships, Meta, India, stated, “On Instagram, we're focused on providing an experience that allows you to connect with others over shared interests. We take feedback from young people seriously, and it shapes many of our decisions - from the features we launch to our newly launched Creator Lab, which aims to empower creators to express themselves freely and succeed in their own unique way.”

To enhance photo dumps, Instagram has introduced:

- New creative text tools for Posts, Reels, and Stories.

- Increased carousel size to accommodate up to 20 pieces of content.

- The ability to add music to mixed media carousels.

Gen Z users are highly engaged with interactive content, such as the ‘Add Yours’ templates. To cater to this, Instagram has launched ‘Add Yours’ Music, Frames, and Reveal stickers, all of which encourage viewer interaction.

Additionally, recognizing the role of music in fostering creativity and connection on the platform, Instagram has introduced:

- Music on Profile

- Music in Content Notes

- Multitrack Audio on Reels, allowing up to 20 tracks in a single reel.

Since 2019, Instagram has been investing in creator education through the Born on Instagram program. Now, to update and expand this initiative, Instagram is launching Creator Lab. This resource will feature insights and experiences from 14 diverse creators, including Aabir Vyas, Govind Kaushal, Meethika Dwivedi, Raghav Sachhar, and The Vixens Crew.

The content in Creator Lab will focus on three key areas for achieving long-term success:

- Self-expression: Using Instagram's tools to express creativity.

- Community building: Developing meaningful connections and a loyal following.

- Long-term growth: Strategies for monetizing content and sustaining a career.

Content will be available in English and Hindi, with plans to add more in six Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi.