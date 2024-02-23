Instagram's Creator Marketplace expands globally for brand-creator collaborations

Instagram is expanding its Creator Marketplace to eight new markets, making it easier for brands and creators to collaborate globally. Initially launched in the US in 2022, this platform facilitates connections between brands and creators for partnership opportunities. With the inclusion of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Japan, India, Brazil, and Chinese export brands, the platform is broadening its reach.

To help brands find suitable creators for partnership ads, the platform is introducing machine learning-based recommendations accessible through Meta Business Suite. The Creator Marketplace will streamline collaboration, especially through partnership ads, offering a transparent advertising solution where brands can connect with creators.

Instagram's Creator Marketplace operates through a straightforward process: Brands and creators can easily join the platform via Meta Business Suite or the Instagram app. Using custom machine learning algorithms, Instagram recommends suitable creators for brands, who can also search based on specific criteria or browse interested creators. Brands can then communicate directly with creators, sending project proposals and discussing details via the Partnership Messages folder. Upon reaching agreements, brands and creators collaborate to create partnership ads, either by boosting existing content or creating new ads through Ads Manager.

It is touted to benefit brands in finding the right collaborators and helping creators gain exposure to potential partnerships.