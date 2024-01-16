Instagram cuts 60 technical program manager positions

Instagram, a division of Meta, has reportedly cut 60 technical program manager positions, streamlining its organizational structure. This decision, as per reports, aims to eliminate a management layer within the company. Employees affected by this change are provided a two-month window to explore alternative roles within the company; failure to secure a different position within this period will result in termination. Some employees may even face the requirement to re-interview for varying roles, as highlighted in a former employee's LinkedIn post.

As per The Information's report, Instagram has informed its employees about a restructuring of product teams, introducing three distinct focus areas. These areas, namely Creation, Creators, and Friend Sharing, underscore the platform's commitment to enhancing support for content creators, especially those influencing teen engagement. Notably, this shift occurs amid legal challenges, with over 40 states suing Meta, alleging its services contribute to mental health problems among young users.