Instagram cuts 60 technical program manager positions

Instagram fires 60 technical program managers, giving affected employees two months to find other roles within the company. If unsuccessful, their employment will be terminated.

Social Samosa
Jan 16, 2024 17:28 IST
Instagram, a division of Meta, has reportedly cut 60 technical program manager positions, streamlining its organizational structure. This decision, as per reports, aims to eliminate a management layer within the company. Employees affected by this change are provided a two-month window to explore alternative roles within the company; failure to secure a different position within this period will result in termination. Some employees may even face the requirement to re-interview for varying roles, as highlighted in a former employee's LinkedIn post.

As per The Information's report, Instagram has informed its employees about a restructuring of product teams, introducing three distinct focus areas. These areas, namely Creation, Creators, and Friend Sharing, underscore the platform's commitment to enhancing support for content creators, especially those influencing teen engagement. Notably, this shift occurs amid legal challenges, with over 40 states suing Meta, alleging its services contribute to mental health problems among young users.

Despite ongoing regulatory pressures, Instagram maintains its commitment to teen engagement and retention. However, recent changes suggest Meta is aiming to address lawmakers' concerns about teen safety. Meta disclosed plans to automatically limit the content visible to teen Instagram and Facebook accounts, restricting access to harmful content such as posts related to self-harm, graphic violence, and eating disorders. These measures align with Meta's upcoming Senate testimony on child safety alongside other tech giants.

