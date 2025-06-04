Instagram Edits app gets new transitions and volume control features

Instagram has rolled out a new set of features for its standalone video editing app, Edits, as part of its ongoing weekly updates to enhance user functionality and creative tools.

The latest update includes three new additions. First, the app now offers more transition effects, such as 'Zoom Ripple' and 'Vertical Stretch,' increasing the total number of transitions to 35. These effects can be applied at cut points between clips.

Second, the update introduces improved track handle sensitivity, enabling users to make more precise video cuts by tapping the edges of a clip within the editing sequence.

Lastly, users can now apply volume adjustments across all clips in a project simultaneously. This feature is designed to help maintain consistent audio levels throughout edited videos.

Instagram has positioned Edits as a potential alternative to TikTok’s CapCut, aiming to provide creators with a comprehensive video customisation platform. The app is currently available for free, although Instagram head Adam Mosseri has indicated that some advanced AI-powered features in development may eventually be introduced under a paid subscription model due to increased computational costs.

The Edits app continues to expand its feature set as Instagram invests further in tools to support video content creation.