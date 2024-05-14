Instagram expands its creator marketplace to 10 new countries

Over the weekend, Instagram revealed that it is expanding its creator marketplace to 10 additional countries: South Korea, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Israel, Turkey, Mexico, Argentina, and Indonesia. This marketplace is designed to link brands with creators to encourage collaboration. Initially launched in the U.S. in 2022 for a select group of users, Meta later extended the marketplace to include 'thousands' of creators and brands. In February, this feature was rolled out to eight more markets, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Although Instagram is not accessible to creators in China, Meta enables China-based brands to connect with creators in regions where the marketplace is available. To join this program, creators must be at least 18 years old, have a professional account, and fulfil the platform’s criteria, such as possessing a 'significant following.' However, Meta does not define the exact number of followers required to meet this criterion.

Once a creator joins the program through the professional dashboard, they can indicate their topics of interest and relevant brands to increase their visibility to companies. Creators can view inbound collaboration requests via the 'partnership messages' inbox.

Other social networks, including Snap, YouTube, and TikTok, have also enhanced their efforts to connect brands with creators. Earlier this month, the photo editing app VSCO introduced a marketplace for brands to find professional photographers to collaborate with. Additionally, startups like Accel-backed Catch+Release and Agentio, which is supported by Craft Ventures and AlleyCorp, have aimed to formalize the interactions between brands and creators.