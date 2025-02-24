Instagram experiments with AI-powered task assignment feature in DMs

Meta is testing a new AI-powered task assignment feature within Instagram's direct messages, aiming to facilitate user interactions with AI beyond basic text responses.

According to app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is experimenting with a 'Create Task' option in DMs, allowing users to set tasks directly from message content. The feature is designed to help users track and follow up on key prompts and notes, offering a streamlined way to manage actions within the app.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create tasks from messages using Meta AI 👀 pic.twitter.com/BAqG4tetYQ — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 22, 2025

The tool reflects a broader trend of AI chatbots evolving from simple conversational agents to task-oriented assistants. Although the current functionality remains limited, it signals Meta's move towards AI systems that can handle user requests and initiate activities based on personalised inputs.

The concept aligns with Meta's broader AI ambitions, including integrating such tools into devices like its Ray-Ban smart glasses, with the aim of enabling users to make requests and receive tailored outcomes based on preferences and budgets.

The "Create Task" feature is in early testing on Instagram, with no official timeline for a wider rollout.