Instagram adds feature to share live Spotify tracks in Notes

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to share the music they are listening to on Spotify directly within Instagram Notes. The update, launched ahead of World Music Day, enables users to reflect their current listening activity in real-time as part of their daily note updates.

To use the feature, users must link their Spotify account to Instagram. Once connected, selecting the music icon while creating a note enables sharing directly from Spotify. If a user is already playing music, the song will appear in their note. If not, the next track played within 30 minutes will be reflected. Users have the option to include text along with the music in their note before posting.

Accounts can be linked through Instagram settings under 'Your app and media' or directly while interacting with Spotify content in Reels, Stories, or Notes.

This update is part of Instagram’s broader effort to enhance music-sharing capabilities and social engagement on the platform.