Instagram's ‘Friend Map’ feature could help track friends’ locations

Instagram is currently in the process of developing a new feature called "Friend Map," which will enable users to track their friends' locations in real time, as per reports. This feature, akin to Snapchat's Snap Map, will be optional for users to opt into and is still in its internal testing phase, not yet available for external testing. The discovery was initially made by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi.

According to screenshots shared by Paluzzi, the Friend Map feature will offer users the ability to selectively share their location with chosen individuals. The screenshots also suggest that the location data will be encrypted end-to-end and users will have the option to share their location with followers who reciprocally follow them, their "Close Friends" list, or keep it private altogether. There will also be a "Ghost Mode" feature to conceal the user's last active location.

The feature will also enable users to leave brief messages, known as "Notes," on the map for others to view. While Instagram Notes currently appear at the top of users' direct messaging feeds, this new feature will allow users to post these short updates directly on the map.

This move indicates Instagram's intention to retain its user base within its own ecosystem rather than diverting them to other platforms. However, it will be following in the footsteps of Snapchat and competing with Apple's "Find My" feature, which allows users to track the locations of their friends and family.