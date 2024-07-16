Instagram's full-screen carousels not eligible for boosting

Brands looking to leverage Instagram's new variable image size carousels might face a setback, as carousels with full-screen size images can't be boosted, Social Media Today has reported.

Instagram recently introduced an option allowing users to upload carousel collections with different sized images, providing more flexibility in post composition.

While this was a positive update, users have discovered that including a full-screen aspect ratio image in a carousel prevents the post from being boosted.

Ahmed Ghanem shared an example where attempting to boost such a carousel results in an error message, indicating this restriction.

This limitation may hinder updated carousel strategies.

However, it appears to be the only restriction of the new carousel format, and it is largely avoidable if boosting the post is a priority. Nonetheless, it could affect how one uses carousels for promotions and the overall benefit of this update.