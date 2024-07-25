Instagram shares a guide to enhance IG Live streaming

Instagram has unveiled a new guide on live streaming within the app, which could enhance your brand outreach and boost awareness among your Instagram followers.

The live guide provides a comprehensive overview of going live, including how to schedule broadcasts and adding co-hosts to enhance live chats and engagement.

Additionally, the tech giant also provides an overview of exactly how Live notifications work, and how you can use them to advantage.

According to the platform's blog post, “Instagram will notify all your followers or Close Friends depending on the audience you select that you’re live, allowing them to join by watching and commenting on your livestream. After you finish your broadcast, the video will be stored in your archive (if you have Live archives turned on from profile settings before you go live), but you can choose to save it to your camera roll or share it as a reel on your profile.”

To maximize the impact of your IG Live stream, the platform suggests the following:

Plan your content : Whether you're sharing your current mood or unveiling a new project like a song, having a clear idea of what you want to present will help you stay focused.

: Whether you're sharing your current mood or unveiling a new project like a song, having a clear idea of what you want to present will help you stay focused. Promote your live broadcast : Let your followers know ahead of time so they can set reminders and join in on the live session.

: Let your followers know ahead of time so they can set reminders and join in on the live session. Engage with your viewers : Respond to comments and questions during the stream to make your audience feel connected and valued.

: Respond to comments and questions during the stream to make your audience feel connected and valued. Be authentic: Show your true self and let your personality come through. Authenticity fosters a stronger bond with your audience.

Instagram has also provided guidance on utilising additional Live features to enrich the experience, such as filters and effects, fundraisers, sharing images during the broadcast, and more. With these features, there are now more opportunities to engage with your fans and followers during a live stream.