Instagram introduces AI features in Edits app

Meta is in the process of launching its video editing app, Edits, which is set to offer a range of features similar to the popular CapCut, owned by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. Available for free, the app is designed to provide users with powerful video editing tools and is expected to roll out next month in selected regions.

At launch, the app will allow users to capture video up to 10 minutes long, store drafts, and edit content through a playback timeline for more granular control. Users will also have access to trending audio insights, a real-time overview of popular content, and video analytics. The app aims to enhance content creation by enabling higher-quality recordings and offering inspiration for new clips.

In addition to basic video editing, the platform has revealed plans to integrate creator collaboration features into Edits, enabling users to invite others to contribute to their in-progress projects. While this is not a new concept (as it mirrors CapCut’s collaboration features), it could prove valuable in streamlining teamwork within the Meta ecosystem.

The more intriguing additions, however, are the app’s AI-powered features, which are expected to expand creative possibilities. The app will allow users to animate still images with AI, enabling the creation of new video content without the need to record any footage. Meta is also working on AI tools that would enable users to animate elements within their videos, such as changing outfits, adjusting lighting, or modifying backgrounds, all with minimal effort. These features aim to simplify the creation process and offer users a more dynamic and engaging way to enhance their videos.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri recently shared that these upcoming AI tools could significantly improve the editing experience, with potential for integration into Instagram’s existing Movie Gen AI models. Additionally, simplified green-screen effects and other customisation options will be available to refine specific aspects of videos.

Meta plans to offer these AI-powered tools for free, positioning Edits as a strong competitor to CapCut, which also offers similar features but at a cost. As TikTok faces uncertainty in the U.S., Meta appears to be capitalising on the moment to boost user engagement with its new platform.

Edits is expected to launch on 13th March, and users can pre-order the app from the app store.