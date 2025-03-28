Instagram launches 'Repost' feature for feeds

Instagram has introduced a new repost feature that allows users to share posts directly to their followers’ feeds, expanding content reach beyond Stories.

The update, highlighted in Instagram’s help guide by social media advisor Sarah Roizman, means that when users repost content, it may now appear in their followers’ main feeds, similar to how retweets function on X. Previously, users could only share others’ posts via Stories. The new feature also enables users to add their own text before sharing, integrating reposted content more seamlessly into regular feeds.

Instagram initially tested the repost option in 2022, including a dedicated 'Reposts' tab on profiles, but it was not widely rolled out at the time. The platform now appears to have renewed confidence in the feature, particularly as algorithm-driven recommendations already dominate user feeds. Instagram’s feed currently includes a mix of AI-suggested content and posts that friends have liked, making reposts another way to amplify content visibility.

The change raises questions about the purpose of Instagram’s feed algorithm. Originally designed to prioritise content due to users having too many connections, the algorithm is now supplemented with additional content recommendations. With the growing presence of AI-driven suggestions and now user reposts, Instagram’s feed is increasingly curated by both human and machine input.