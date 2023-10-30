Instagram offers collaborative carousels

Instagram is currently experimenting with a new feature that allows other followers to contribute content to your posts. When you're preparing to publish a series of images or videos (carousel), Instagram will offer you the choice to enable your followers to submit their own photos and videos for inclusion.

By default, these submissions won't be automatically added to the post; Users will need to review and approve each photo and video before they become part of the post. Collaborative carousels will include a "add to post" button located in the bottom-left corner.

Instagram allows users to collaborate with other content creators on the platform to create shared feed posts or Reels. Additionally, the platform has recently introduced a collaborative collections feature, which permits sharing and saving images with up to 250 people.