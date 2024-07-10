Instagram will not prioritise longform video content, says Adam Mosseri

Instagram will not prioritise longform video content as it could ‘undermine’ the platform's core mission of connecting users with their friends, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri. Although users can post videos up to one hour long and Instagram had previously promoted longer videos with IGTV, the app has since shifted its focus to shortform video content.

Mosseri explained that Instagram's primary objectives are to help users connect with friends and explore their interests, which is often achieved through shortform videos. These objectives are ‘symbiotic’ because users are likely to share videos they enjoy with friends who may also appreciate them.

In contrast, longform videos, typically over 10 minutes or similar to TV shows, do not align well with Instagram's goals. Such videos lead to less interaction with friends and are less likely to be shared, Mosseri said. Consequently, Instagram will not pursue longform video content, unlike TikTok, which is increasingly investing in longer videos.