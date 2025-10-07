Instagram announces 'Rings' award for creators

Instagram has announced a new award called ‘Rings’, designed to recognise creators who take creative risks and inspire others through their originality and influence, as the platform said in a statement.

The platform noted, “Rings isn’t about honouring a specific type of content - it honours a spirit”, acknowledging those who push boundaries, overcome self-doubt, and shape culture through their work.

To select the winners, the platform assembled a panel of global creative figures, including CEO Adam Mosseri, who nominated and voted for creators. Each winner is expected to receive both a physical ring and a digital ring displayed on their Instagram profile.

The social media platform partnered with fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner to design the award.

As part of the recognition, winners’ profiles will feature an exclusive gold ring around their profile picture when they post a Story, replacing the usual Stories ring. They will also be able to customise their profile backdrop and personalise the ‘like’ button to reflect their creative identity.

Creators need not register or enter these awards; the panel will choose the winning creators based on their social media profiles.

The social media platform said the first set of Rings winners will be announced soon, aiming to celebrate their ‘creative courage’ and inspire others to take creative chances.