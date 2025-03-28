Instagram rolls out 2x playback for Reels worldwide

Instagram has launched a new feature allowing users to watch Reels at double speed, catering to growing demand for faster content consumption.

The update enables users to play short videos at 2x speed by long-pressing on the right or left edge of the screen during playback. Once released, the video returns to normal speed. Currently, there are no other playback speed options available beyond the standard and 2x modes.

While Reels are typically short, Instagram extended their maximum length to three minutes earlier this year, increasing the relevance of this feature. The option mirrors existing playback tools on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where faster viewing is already popular among users seeking to absorb content quickly.

The feature aligns with broader media consumption trends, as many users already listen to podcasts or watch long-form videos at increased speeds to process more information in less time.

Instagram confirmed that the 2x playback option is now available to all users worldwide. The move reflects the platform’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and keep pace with competitors. With increasing demand for efficient content consumption, this update could encourage more engagement with longer Reels and potentially reshape how users interact with short-form videos on Instagram.

As attention spans shrink and social media evolves, Instagram’s latest addition offers greater control over content consumption. Whether users choose to speed up entertainment clips or educational videos, the feature provides flexibility to suit individual viewing preferences.