Instagram rolls out Teleprompter in Edits app

Instagram has rolled out a new teleprompter tool for its standalone video editing app, Edits, extending access to all users following limited testing last week. The feature is designed to enhance video delivery by allowing creators to upload a script, which then scrolls in front of the front-facing camera for a more natural and direct-to-camera presentation.

Users can customise the speed and size of the scrolling text, making it easier to maintain eye contact with the lens while presenting. The update is aimed at improving content quality, particularly for creators producing talking-head or explainer-style videos.

In addition to the teleprompter, Instagram has also introduced a new Reels Insights display that ranks a user’s ten most recent uploads by view count. Minor updates to overlays were also released as part of the same update batch.

The updates form part of Instagram’s ongoing effort to establish Edits as a serious rival to ByteDance’s CapCut. The platform has steadily introduced features such as beat markers, safe zone guides, enhanced cropping, voice effects, and simplified transition editing. Future updates are expected to include AI-generated background edits, image animation, and collaborative tools.