Instagram rolls out voice message transcriptions & longer audio in DMs

Instagram has introduced several new features to its direct messaging (DM) interface, further emphasising the platform’s growing focus on private sharing. The updates include voice message transcriptions, longer audio recording limits, and a quick-follow function for group chats.

The rollout reflects Instagram’s response to changing user behaviour. In a recent statement, Instagram head Adam Mosseri reiterated that “way more photos and videos are shared into DMs” than to public posts or stories. He described this trend as a “paradigm shift” that has shaped the platform’s priorities over the past year.

Voice Message Transcriptions

One of the most notable updates is the ability to view transcriptions of voice messages within DMs. Users can now tap a 'View transcription' button beneath an audio message to read its contents. The transcription will be available before, during, or after playback, enabling users to engage with voice content even in situations where audio cannot be heard.

According to Instagram, the new feature is designed to “make it easier to connect with friends even when you can’t listen to their message out loud.”

In addition to transcriptions, Instagram has increased the maximum duration for voice messages from one minute to five minutes. This expansion allows users to send longer audio messages, with the added convenience of being able to transcribe them if preferred. The update had been in testing with a limited user base and is now being made available to all users globally.

Instagram is also introducing a new “Follow All” option within group chats. Users can now follow every participant in a group conversation with a single tap, streamlining the process of staying connected with contacts in shared discussions.

While group chats typically consist of users already familiar with each other, the new feature caters to the growing use of Instagram group messages for a variety of communities and interests. It allows for quicker social linking, especially in larger or newly formed groups.

The new DM features are being rolled out to all users in phases and are expected to be widely available in the coming weeks.