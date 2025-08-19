Instagram may consider screenshots as new engagement metric

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has hinted that the platform could explore tracking screenshots as part of its performance insights.

During his weekly Q&A session, Mosseri was asked whether screenshots could be added as a metric on the app. Responding to the query, he said, “That is actually interesting. I haven’t heard that request before. I’ll see. I’ll talk to the team and see what they think.”

The move, if implemented, could add another layer of measurement for creators and businesses to gauge audience engagement.

Instagram has previously rolled out several updates to its Insights tab, providing users with more detailed data on how their content performs. A major addition is granular metrics for Reels, including the ability to see the exact point in a video when viewers hit the Like button. The new feature is aimed at helping creators identify which segments of their videos drive the most interaction, aiding in planning future content.

The update is similar to the tools offered by YouTube, which provide insights into audience retention and engagement patterns.

In addition, the platform has introduced carousel post analytics. The update will display which specific image within a carousel was being viewed when a user tapped Like.