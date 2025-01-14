Instagram shifts focus to original content & creator support in 2025

Following a week of policy controversies for Meta regarding speech regulations and fact-checking protocols, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri has outlined the platform’s top priorities for 2025, focusing on creativity and connection. Mosseri highlighted Instagram's commitment to empowering creators through advanced tools, including AI, to elevate originality and maximise opportunities for emerging talent. “Instagram was really founded on the idea of allowing anybody to share something creative that they were proud to share,” Mosseri said. “We want to double down on that by making sure that our creative tools are best-in-class across the board, which they are not right now.”

This approach aligns with updates made in recent years, including Instagram’s 2024 algorithm change that prioritised smaller creators over aggregator profiles in recommendations. The platform plans to implement further algorithmic updates in 2025 to amplify original content. Mosseri reiterated the importance of rewarding originality, “We’ll do this by embracing new technologies, like AI, to allow more creators to create more content that they’re proud of, and by trying to reward creative content more by focusing ranking on things like originality.” However, the renewed focus on emerging creators may create challenges for established profiles, as algorithmic changes shift visibility dynamics.

Mosseri also emphasised the growing importance of messaging on Instagram. “In terms of connecting with friends, we’re doubling down on messaging, which, by the way, is the primary way that people share on Instagram today, even though a lot of people don’t think of us that way,” he said. The platform aims to make content consumption “more interactive and social,” exploring features like Notes and private sharing to create deeper connections among users. These updates signal a shift in user behaviour, where traditional metrics such as likes and follows are becoming less relevant. Instead, engagement through shares and private interactions is taking precedence.

While Instagram’s focus on creativity will integrate AI to enable personalised tools for creators, it raises questions about the definition of originality. AI-generated content, though derivative, is expected to be classified as original under Instagram’s guidelines.