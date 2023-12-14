Instagram's Status feature to allow users to post video notes

Instagram has announced the launch of a new feature that allows users to share video notes. This feature is an extension of Instagram's status feature, which was introduced a year ago. Unlike the previous limitation of posting only text or emojis in your status update, users can now share a brief two-second looping video Note. This video Note will be visible to mutual followers or Close Friends for a duration of 24 hours.

While the platform already supports the posting of video stories, the introduction of video notes might be perplexing for users seeking to share a video for a limited time. However, due to the brief two-second duration, it's unlikely that video notes will replace Instagram Stories. Notably, there are distinctions between video notes and video stories; for instance, video notes only allow content from the front-facing camera, and capturing the content must be done within the app—meaning you cannot upload a video from your phone's camera gallery.

To post a video Note, users can navigate to their inbox, select their photo in the Notes tray, and click the camera button atop the photo. Subsequently, they can tap the record button to create a two-second video, add text if desired, and then share it.

Although friends could previously respond to Notes with text, the update now provides more response options. Users can respond to Notes using audio, photos, videos, gifs, and stickers. When responding to a friend's Note with content like a photo or sticker, it will be sent to them as a direct message.