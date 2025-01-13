Instagram survey hints at paid likes and followers

Instagram users have recently been invited to participate in a survey that hints at Meta considering paid options for increasing engagement, such as profile followers, likes, and comments.

According to reports, the survey presents hypothetical packages, including $150 for 600 followers and 2,000 messages or $1,150 for significantly more engagement. Such options, if implemented, could appeal to creators and brands seeking to boost visibility and potentially drive sales.

The concept raises concerns, as buying followers and engagement violates Meta’s Community Standards. The company has historically taken legal action against services offering such fraudulent boosts. The company's inquiry into user interest in these services appears contradictory to its established rules.

Speculation suggests that these potential offerings may relate to the Meta Verified programme, introduced to provide creators with enhanced features, including improved visibility. By leveraging its AI capabilities and targeting algorithms, the company could deliver engagement boosts similar to its paid advertising model, amplifying content for paying users.

Thew company's traditional stance has emphasised organic content creation as the driver of engagement, yet the survey suggests the company has the capacity to manipulate engagement outcomes through internal mechanisms. Such moves could blur the line between organic reach and paid amplification.

The company is yet to confirm its intentions or clarify whether these survey options will materialise into actual features.