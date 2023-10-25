Instagram is testing exclusive feed for Meta verified users

Instagram is in the process of testing a feature that will exclusively show posts from users who are verified by Meta and have legacy verification status. This development was revealed by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. The option to enable this feed filter will be accessible under the "Following" and "Favorites" sections when clicking on the Instagram logo within the app.

Mosseri shared in his Instagram broadcast channel, "We are currently experimenting with a method for users to curate their Instagram feed and view content only from Meta Verified accounts. This serves as a new tool for users to exercise more control over their feed and also offers a means for businesses and content creators to gain more exposure."

Instagram seems to view this new feed as a means to promote Meta Verified subscriptions and entice more users to subscribe, as it now provides enhanced visibility as an incentive. Meta Verified is priced at USD 11.99 per month on the web and USD 14.99 per month on mobile, offering subscribers a blue checkmark, improved customer support, increased visibility and reach in searches and comments, exclusive stickers, and more.

The continuous experimentation with the feed highlights the platform's persistent efforts in customizing its platform for distinct user groups, providing special advantages to those who opt in. This aligns with the broader pattern of paid memberships and the pursuit of improved user experiences on diverse social media platforms.