Instagram tests 'lockable' posts

Instagram is trialling a new feature that allows creators and brands to share content that can only be accessed by entering a secret code, adding a new layer of exclusivity and engagement to the platform.

The feature was spotted on the official Instagram Design profile, where posts displayed a lock icon and the prompt 'Enter secret code' in place of regular content. The posts remain hidden until a user inputs the correct code.

The test suggests Instagram is exploring new ways for creators and brands to engage specific segments of their audience, such as superfans, customers, or regional groups. Possible applications include offering exclusive content, limited-time discounts, or targeted updates linked to external customer data.

This function mirrors Instagram’s previous introduction of the 'Reveal' sticker in Stories, which allowed creators to hide content behind a blurred screen that could be unlocked by sending a direct message. While that feature encouraged direct messaging, the new code-based system appears to promote off-platform interactions, such as email marketing or private communities, to share access codes.

The locked posts were observed only on desktop during the test, which also appeared to include a trial version of Meta’s Community Notes system, visible on the same Instagram account.

At this stage, Instagram has not officially confirmed the locked post feature or provided details on whether it will be rolled out more broadly. A request for comment was submitted, but no response was received by publication time.