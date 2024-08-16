Instagram tests new location-based map feature, mirroring Snap Map

Instagram has begun testing a new feature that closely resembles Snap Map. This feature allows users to share text and video updates on a map based on their location, with the map being visible to selected friends who can see each other's updates. Essentially, it's similar to Snap Map, which was introduced in 2017.

As reported by The Verge, the main difference appears to be Instagram's more restricted privacy settings. Users must choose a ‘specific group of people’ to share their location with, such as ‘Close Friends’ or followers they follow back, according to Meta spokesperson Christine Pai. In contrast, Snapchat allows public posts on Snap Map.

Currently, Instagram's map feature is only available as a ‘small test’ in select markets, and it’s opt-in with location-sharing controls. Pai emphasized that the feature is being developed with safety in mind, but did not provide details on whether public sharing will be an option or how long the posts will remain visible.

The map feature, initially spotted under the name ‘Friend Map’ in February, has recently been seen in use. Instagram had a similar photo map feature in 2012, but it was private and only displayed the user's images. This feature was discontinued after four years due to low usage.

If widely released, this new maps feature would continue Instagram's trend of adopting ideas from competitors, similar to how Stories, Reels, and Threads were inspired by Snapchat, TikTok, and Twitter respectively. Now, Instagram seems to be revisiting Snapchat’s features again.