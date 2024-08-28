Instagram tests Spotify integration to share music via IG Notes

Instagram is testing a feature that could enhance its music offerings. According to app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, the platform is exploring an integration with Spotify that would allow users to display the track they are listening to via its IG Notes indicator. This would let users share their current music choices with friends, potentially serving as a form of music promotion.

This feature is not a major change but suggests Instagram is looking to expand its role in music sharing. In recent months, the platform has introduced several music-related features, including 'Add Your Music' stickers, music integration in Notes, song lyrics display in Reels, and the option to add songs to user profiles.

These updates indicate that the platform is aiming to become a platform for music discovery and sharing.

If TikTok leaves the U.S. market, Meta, Instagram’s parent company, could benefit significantly. Instagram users will also have control over these new features. The option to opt out of sharing listening habits will be available, ensuring that users who value their privacy can keep their music preferences private.

The possibility of TikTok leaving the U.S. is still uncertain, but the potential impact is clear. A TikTok exit could reshape how music is promoted and discovered on social media. Instagram is already positioning itself to be the alternative for music fans and publishers, whether or not TikTok ultimately exits the market.

Instagram with new features being added to the platform, has become one of the most popular places to discover new artists and their music, especially with Reels.