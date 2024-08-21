Instagram trials new profile cards for creators

Instagram is testing new profile cards with selected creators, offering a fresh way to spotlight their profiles and showcase their content.

As highlighted by Goldie Chan, the platform's updated profile cards are now digitally flippable. One side features a QR code for instant connection, while the other offers a profile overview, including user's image, bio, profile category, and business links.

This streamlined summary of their IG presence could make it easier for users to connect with each other through a simple scan and follow process. Despite Instagram introducing QR codes for profiles back in 2018, they remain underutilised, due to a lack of awareness.

Instagram has tweaked the format and repositioned the QR codes within the app multiple times, which may have contributed to its limited usage. Nonetheless, various iterations of these QR codes have been available for quite some time.

The platform appears to be pushing QR codes once more, as the platform introduced QR codes for Broadcast Channels in June.

Additionally, users can find your IG QR code by selecting the 'Share profile' option on their profile however the new profile cards are currently being tested on a limited basis.