Instagram is testing unskippable ads

Instagram has set out to experiment with 'ad breaks,' which require users to pause scrolling and spend a moment seeing an advertisement.

A reddit user was perusing through posts and stories when they noticed the function. The social media giant has stopped users from scrolling any farther until they clicked on an advertisement after a set length of time. The app is now offering an 'ad break' icon along with a countdown meter that indicates how long it will be until you can resume scrolling, as seen in the screenshot.

Instagram displayed the phrase, 'Ad breaks are a new way to see ads on Instagram,' when the user tapped the symbol to learn more about the function hence concluding that users might now have to occasionally watch an advertisement before continuing to browse through their feed.