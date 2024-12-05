IPL brand value soars to $12 billion in 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to grow as a global sporting powerhouse, with its brand value reaching $12 billion in 2024, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. The league, which was valued at just $2 billion in 2009, crossed the $10 billion mark for the first time in 2023, emphasising its growing commercial influence. The IPL has transformed into a significant player in global sports entertainment, attracting international brands and expanding its reach far beyond India.

Four IPL teams have now surpassed $100 million in brand value for the first time. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lead the way with a brand value of $122 million, marking a 52% growth. Mumbai Indians (MI), at $119 million, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), at $117 million, also posted impressive growth of 36% and 67%, respectively. The rise in the brand values of teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings further illustrates the expanding appeal of the IPL as a commercial entity.

Despite this impressive growth, the IPL's brand value still trails behind the top football leagues globally. The English Premier League (EPL) and other major European leagues have team valuations in the billions, with figures ranging from $2.9 billion to $6.7 billion. However, the IPL's sustained rise indicates that its teams may close this gap in the future. The league's ecosystem, valued at $1.3 billion, is a model for other sports, contributing to the Indian economy by creating 1.25 million jobs and expanding globally.

With its growing footprint in international markets like the UAE, USA, and Australia, the IPL is not just a cricket league but a global brand that continues to drive significant economic and cultural impact.