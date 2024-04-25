Joe Biden signs bill paving way for TikTok sale or ban in the US

President Joe Biden recently signed a bill that could have significant implications for the future of the social media app TikTok. The bill, which is part of a larger foreign aid package, stipulates that if TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, doesn't divest ownership of the app within a year, the app could face a ban in the United States.

This move comes amidst growing concerns among policymakers about potential national security risks associated with TikTok's ownership by a Chinese company. Many fear that the Chinese government could exploit TikTok's vast user base for espionage or propaganda purposes.

While the bill was initially met with resistance in the Senate, it gained momentum when it was packaged with foreign aid provisions for American allies. This strategic move forced the Senate to consider the bill alongside the aid package, ultimately leading to its passage and enactment into law.

Under the new law, ByteDance has a nine-month window to divest ownership of TikTok, with the possibility of a three-month extension if there is progress towards finding a buyer. However, ByteDance has indicated that it plans to challenge the law in court, a move that could potentially delay the enforcement of the ban.

The situation also raises questions about how China will respond to the pressure to divest TikTok. There are concerns that China may not allow ByteDance to sell TikTok, especially its proprietary algorithm, which is a key component of the app's success.

In response to the bill's passage, TikTok's spokesperson Alex Haurek emphasized the company's commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable platform for users of all backgrounds. They also expressed confidence in their ability to navigate the legal challenges ahead and ensure TikTok remains accessible to its millions of American users.

Meanwhile, TikTok's CEO Shou Chew condemned the ban, characterizing it as an infringement on the rights of TikTok users to freely express themselves on the platform. He stressed that TikTok is more than just a Chinese-owned app and plays an important role in connecting people and fostering creativity worldwide.