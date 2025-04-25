Karnataka empanels digital outlets, ad agencies to promote state initiatives

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the rollout of the Karnataka Digital Advertising Guidelines 2024, in a pioneering move to enhance the state government’s digital presence. The initiative, led by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), seeks to promote government schemes and policies through digital platforms in a more structured and impactful manner.

According to the new guidelines, all digital advertising campaigns by government departments, corporations, boards, authorities, urban local bodies, and municipal corporations must now be executed through the DIPR.

The state has commenced the empanelment of eligible digital media entities and advertising agencies to carry out these campaigns. Platforms targeted for outreach include YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google, Bing, and X (formerly Twitter), as well as LinkedIn, Snapchat, Telegram, and major over-the-top (OTT) services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and JioCinema.

“Digital advertising has become more influential than traditional media and reaches a broader audience,” the official statement noted, highlighting the government’s aim to use digital platforms more effectively for official communication.

To qualify for empanelment, digital media entities must have a minimum of 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Online news portals with significant reach, whether app-based or web-based, are also eligible. All platforms must be registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MoCA) and must have published content consistently for at least one year.

Digital advertising agencies must also be registered with MoCA, have a minimum operational history of two years, valid GST registration, and a physical office in Karnataka. In addition, agencies must have experience in executing digital campaigns and hold valid agreements with advertising platforms such as Google and Meta.

The DIPR reserves the right to revoke empanelment if any entity fails to meet eligibility criteria or is found hosting unlawful content.

Applications for empanelment are to be submitted via the Seva Sindhu portal (sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in) by 15 May, along with the prescribed fee and required documentation.