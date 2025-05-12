Kyoorius announces jury chairs and co-chairs for 2025 Creative Awards

Kyoorius has announced the Chairs and Co-Chairs of the jury for the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025.

The role and responsibility of the Chairs and Co-Chairs will be to lead their respective juries by setting the tone and standards for the judging process, and ensuring that the jury adheres to the judging criteria.

“Achievements, merit, credibility and integrity are just some of the factors that help us curate our Chairs and Co-Chairs. These individuals have created breakthrough work, set new benchmarks, and know what it takes to push the industry forward. With their expertise, every entry will be judged with the insight, rigour, and respect it deserves” said Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder CEO of Kyoorius.

The Chairs and Co-Chairs

Integrated, Commerce, Media, PR, B2B

Chair: Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, McCann Worldgroup

Co-Chair: Sandipan Bhattacharya, CCO - SA & Managing Director - India, Grey Worldwide India Pvt Ltd

Branded Content, Gaming, Direct, Experimental

Chair: Paul Nagy, CCO - APAC, VML

Co-Chair: Jung A Kim, CCO, Innocean Worldwide

Digital + Social + Tech, Digital Craft

Chair: Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia & Chairman, Leo, South Asia

Co-Chair: Binaifer Dulani, Creative & Founding Partner, Talented

Film, Broadcast

Chair: Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India

Co-Chair: Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head, Godrej Creative Lab

Film Craft

Chair: Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner & CCO, Enormous

Co-Chair: Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group

Press, Outdoor, Radio + Audio, Regional, Industry Craft

Chair: Surjo Dutt, CCO, Dentsu Creative India

Co-Chair: Mayur Hola, VP Brand, Swiggy

Health & Pharma

Chair: Geet Rathi, Independent Creative Director & Design Director

Creativity for Good, ZEE Equality Award

Chair: Anupama Ramaswamy, Jt MD & CCO, Havas Creative India

Co-Chair: Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi

The composition of each jury will be announced in the coming days. Judging for KCA 2025 begins on 24 April 2025, leading up to the awards night on 23 May 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.