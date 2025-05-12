Kyoorius announces jury chairs and co-chairs for 2025 Creative Awards

Kyoorius has announced the Chairs and Co-Chairs of the jury for the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025.
The role and responsibility of the Chairs and Co-Chairs will be to lead their respective juries by setting the tone and standards for the judging process, and ensuring that the jury adheres to the judging criteria.
“Achievements, merit, credibility and integrity are just some of the factors that help us curate our Chairs and Co-Chairs. These individuals have created breakthrough work, set new benchmarks, and know what it takes to push the industry forward. With their expertise, every entry will be judged with the insight, rigour, and respect it deserves” said Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder CEO of Kyoorius.
The Chairs and Co-Chairs
Integrated, Commerce, Media, PR, B2B
Chair: Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, McCann Worldgroup
Co-Chair: Sandipan Bhattacharya, CCO - SA & Managing Director - India, Grey Worldwide India Pvt Ltd
Branded Content, Gaming, Direct, Experimental
Chair: Paul Nagy, CCO - APAC, VML
Co-Chair: Jung A Kim, CCO, Innocean Worldwide
Digital + Social + Tech, Digital Craft
Chair: Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia & Chairman, Leo, South Asia
Co-Chair: Binaifer Dulani, Creative & Founding Partner, Talented
Film, Broadcast
Chair: Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India
Co-Chair: Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head, Godrej Creative Lab
Film Craft
Chair: Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner & CCO, Enormous
Co-Chair: Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group
Press, Outdoor, Radio + Audio, Regional, Industry Craft
Chair: Surjo Dutt, CCO, Dentsu Creative India
Co-Chair: Mayur Hola, VP Brand, Swiggy
Health & Pharma
Chair: Geet Rathi, Independent Creative Director & Design Director
Creativity for Good, ZEE Equality Award
Chair: Anupama Ramaswamy, Jt MD & CCO, Havas Creative India
Co-Chair: Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi
The composition of each jury will be announced in the coming days. Judging for KCA 2025 begins on 24 April 2025, leading up to the awards night on 23 May 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.