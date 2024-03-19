LEGO issues apology as AI art sparks debate

After Under Armour’s ad featuring boxer Anthony Joshua faced backlash on Instagram, LEGO has landed itself in a similar situation by virtue of its use of AI. LEGO’s recent misstep involving AI-generated art has stirred controversy. The toy company found itself in hot water after incorporating AI-generated images into a Lego Ninjago-themed website quiz, prompting backlash and subsequent apologies.

The quiz, which has since been removed, caught the attention of observer @legoanimegirl, who criticized LEGO for resorting to AI in its creative endeavors. The AI-generated images, marked by exaggerated lighting and artificial aesthetics, raised eyebrows and sparked discussion about the role of AI in artistic expression. Some characters even sported peculiar 'fingers,' underscoring the challenges AI faces in replicating human anatomy convincingly.

Tommy Andreasen, co-creator of the original Lego Ninjago series, weighed in on the debate, asserting that "Art should be made by artists." His remarks echoed sentiments shared by many who advocate for the primacy of human creativity in artistic endeavors.

In response to the backlash, LEGO issued a statement to the Lego Ambassador Network (LAN), affirming its commitment to human creativity and acknowledging the misstep. The company clarified that the AI-generated images were part of a "test" and assured stakeholders that they would not resurface in future endeavors.

However, LEGO's statement concluded with a somewhat ambiguous stance on AI, hinting at potential future exploration of generative AI technology. "We believe generative AI offers interesting opportunities and we will continue to explore how we can use it to improve the experiences we offer and our ways of working," the brand stated, leaving room for interpretation regarding its stance on AI in creative processes.