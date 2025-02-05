LinkedIn adopts TikTok-style video format to drive engagement

LinkedIn has introduced a series of updates aimed at enhancing video content visibility and engagement on the platform, as the professional social network reports a 36% year-over-year increase in video watch time.

One of the key updates is the expansion of its full-screen, vertical video display format to desktop users, aligning it with the mobile app experience. This immersive video feature, similar to TikTok’s format, allows users to swipe or click through video content seamlessly.

“Following a successful mobile ramp, we are excited to bring our full-screen video experience and ‘Videos for You’ module to web,” LinkedIn stated. “Now viewers can select any video in the feed or within ‘Videos for You’ then swipe or click through to discover more video content, whether that’s on their desktop or mobile device.”

Additionally, the platform is testing a larger video display within its mobile app, which it initially previewed in December 2023. Another new feature provides users with a profile mini-view highlighting all their video uploads when their profile is accessed from the video feed.

To encourage further video engagement, LinkedIn is also experimenting with a more prominent follow button within the full-screen video player, making it easier for users to connect with content creators.

In terms of discoverability, the platform has introduced a new search feature that surfaces relevant video content in a swipeable carousel within search results. The platform is also rolling out enhanced video analytics, including data on average watch time, to help creators better assess the performance of their content.

Furthermore, LinkedIn Learning has launched free nano-learning courses aimed at helping users optimise their video content. Topics covered include crafting compelling video hooks, editing techniques, repurposing content, and leveraging LinkedIn Live events.

With the platform reporting that video creation is growing at twice the rate of other original post formats, these updates reflect the platform’s strategic push towards video as a key engagement tool. As video content continues to gain traction, marketers and content creators may find increased opportunities to expand their reach on LinkedIn’s evolving platform.