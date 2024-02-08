LinkedIn introduces AI-powered feature to assist users' interactions with connections

LinkedIn is set to introduce a new artificial intelligence-powered feature designed to streamline interactions between users, particularly as the platform anticipates a surge in activity following recent job cuts at major companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Snap. This new feature, driven by AI, will analyse information from both the sender's and recipient's profiles to generate an initial message, which users can then edit before sending. Notably, this feature will only be accessible to LinkedIn Premium members, offering them the ability to initiate conversations with individuals they are not yet connected to.

Explaining the rationale behind the feature, Naman Goel, Senior Director of Product at LinkedIn, spoke to the press about the challenge many users face in initiating conversations when networking, citing the intimidating prospect of facing a blank page. To address this, LinkedIn is rolling out this new Premium feature.

In addition to this AI-powered messaging feature, LinkedIn had previously introduced a similar tool for recruiters, allowing them to send personalized messages to candidates utilising artificial intelligence.

LinkedIn is also implementing other changes to enhance user experience. This includes the introduction of a "Catch Up" tab, intended to facilitate conversations between users by highlighting significant events such as work anniversaries or job changes. For example, the feature could remind users of their connections' work anniversaries and provide a suggested opening line such as "Congrats on your 3-year work anniversary."

Moreover, LinkedIn is repositioning key features within the platform. For instance, connection recommendations will now be relocated to a new tab labelled 'Grow,' while the option for connection requests will be moved to the newsletter and events tab, as reported by TechCrunch.