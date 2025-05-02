LinkedIn rolls out creator led shows under brandLink programme

LinkedIn has announced the expansion of its video advertising programme, previously known as the Wire Program, under a new name, BrandLink. The platform said the initiative would allow advertisers to run in-stream ads alongside editorial video content from selected publishers and creators.

The move comes as new LinkedIn research finds that 94 per cent of B2B marketers in India believe video helps accelerate advertising return on investment (ROI). The study also indicates that 68 per cent of B2B marketers consider video the most effective format for engaging buyer groups, while 72 per cent of B2B buyers in India who consume influencer content report that it contributes to brand trust.

BrandLink enables advertisers to align their content with a curated set of video shows on LinkedIn. These shows will initially focus on themes such as leadership, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and small business innovation. Brands will be able to run in-stream video ads prior to the start of each segment.

Speaking about the launch, Sachin Sharma, Director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India, said, “B2B buyers today are looking for real stories and thoughtful content that speaks to their professional needs - and video is playing a central role in that shift. Our research shows that 72% of B2B buyers in India who consume influencer content say it helps build brand trust. With BrandLink, we’re bringing the power of video and trusted creator voices together, enabling brands to drive awareness, recall, and relevance through content that feels contextual and credible. It’s a strategic step forward for marketers aiming to connect with their audiences in a more authentic and effective way.”

Chandrika Jain, Director-Brand Strategy & Content, Lenovo India added, “At Lenovo, we’re always looking to lead with innovation - not just in our products, but in how we connect with our audiences. With the launch of our Aura Edition AI PC, we saw BrandLink as a fresh and impactful way to drive awareness and reach the right professionals at scale. Partnering with Bloomberg through this program allowed us to do just that. We’re proud to be the first in our industry to leverage this format successfully.”

Currently, the programme features content from creators such as Bernard Marr, Rebecca Minkoff, Guy Raz, and Shelley Zalis.

LinkedIn said in-stream video ads placed through BrandLink have recorded, on average, a 130 per cent higher video completion rate and a 23 per cent higher view rate than standard video ads.The feature is accessible on both desktop and mobile platforms.