LinkedIn launches in-feed video carousel feature

LinkedIn has been introducing a new feature over the past few weeks, focusing on video content through in-feed carousels of video clips. These carousels offer a wide, side-scrolling view of video clips tailored to your interests based on your in-app activity and profile details.

By tapping on any of these clips, you are directed to LinkedIn’s full-screen, vertical video feed, similar to TikTok. This feed, launched in March, is part of LinkedIn's strategy to adapt to evolving content trends. It’s a strategic move to highlight its growing collection of user-generated videos and attract younger audiences who prefer video updates.

Last month, LinkedIn revealed that 1.5 million pieces of content are uploaded to the app every minute, with video emerging as the fastest-growing content type. Video uploads have increased by 34% year-over-year, highlighting its significance.

LinkedIn might benefit from introducing a dedicated video feed that emphasises live streams to better showcase live events and industry updates. TikTok-style short-form videos might not align well with LinkedIn’s professional focus, as this format, similar to Stories, may not foster the engagement professionals seek on the platform and could meet the same fate of being shut down, like the story feature.