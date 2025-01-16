LinkedIn launches AI tools to help job seekers and SMB's

LinkedIn is rolling out new AI-powered tools aimed at helping job seekers and smaller businesses streamline the recruitment process. The first feature, Job Match, enhances job listings by offering personalised insights on how well a user’s skills align with the requirements of a job. It provides tailored suggestions for improving your chances, including resume tips, relevant courses, and even cover letter guidance. Premium users will gain access to additional insights, such as a categorical match rating and comparison with other applicants.
Alongside this, LinkedIn introduced its Recruitment AI Agent, designed to simplify the hiring process for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This tool offers a user-friendly interface to post jobs, connect with candidates, and evaluate applicants, ensuring a more efficient and customised experience.
As explained by LinkedIn, “For job seekers, this unlocks the ability to target the right job opportunities by knowing where you stand. Job seekers will see a full match summary explaining how the qualifications from their profile match up every required and preferred qualification on the job - within seconds. This will help you target jobs where your skills and experiences match what the hirers are looking for.”
Both features aim to enhance the job search and hiring experience in 2025, with Job Match rolling out in English globally, and other languages coming soon.