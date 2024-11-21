LinkedIn shares tips for effective ad campaigns

LinkedIn has released insights from internal research highlighting how brands can maximise the impact of their advertisements on the platform. The findings, based on the performance of top LinkedIn campaigns over the past year, offer key strategies for engaging with the platforms' professional audience.

The platform advises marketers to consider the cultural context and diverse interests of its user base. According to the platform, its network is a collection of niche communities where members connect over specialised interests.

“LinkedIn is a dynamic network of niche communities uniting like-minded members around specialised interests,” the company stated. “Nearly 50% follow sports, while 38% are fashion fanatics or auto enthusiasts. Tap into these intersecting interests to create content that connects.”

Focusing on these shared interests can help brands craft messages that resonate with their audience.

LinkedIn’s research identifies 'Community and Care' as the primary emotional drivers of engagement on the platform. Content that taps into this emotional framework is more likely to connect with users, though marketers are also encouraged to explore other emotional triggers, such as intellectual curiosity or positive surprise.

Sparking emotional responses remains a key strategy to boost engagement. While fear and anger tend to drive strong reactions on many platforms, LinkedIn suggests a more nuanced approach to align with its professional ethos.

Vertical Ads for Better Performance

Vertical-aligned ads are more effective on LinkedIn, according to the research. The platform recommends designing with users’ divided attention in mind, ensuring that ads are visually striking to capture focus.

“Pleasing aesthetics, strong contrasts, and dynamic movement catch the eye,” LinkedIn explained. “The most effective LinkedIn ads pair striking visuals with an emotional hook or intellectual surprise. A counterintuitive statistic, an unexpected perspective, or a compelling human story can stop even the busiest member mid-scroll.”

Unified Branding

The platform encourages brands to develop a cohesive identity across all campaigns and content.

“Your brand DNA should unify the expression of your brand consistently across different dimensions, channels, touch points and funnel stages,” LinkedIn stated. “Connect all your content via one cohesive red thread, where every piece reinforces and amplifies your brand’s distinct identity.”

While the platforms' professional nature might seem to prioritise serious content, humour also resonates well with its audience. When used appropriately, humour can make campaigns stand out and foster deeper connections.

The platforms' recommendations align with general advertising principles but are tailored to its unique professional audience. By creating emotionally resonant, visually compelling, and cohesively branded content, marketers can better engage with LinkedIn users.

These insights provide a framework for brands looking to optimise their LinkedIn campaigns, offering strategies to effectively connect with the platform’s growing professional community.