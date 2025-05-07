LinkedIn showcases video-centric advertising strategy during NewFronts debut

LinkedIn has highlighted the rising prominence of video content on its platform during its first-ever presentation at the NewFronts event, unveiling a series of updates aimed at helping advertisers better engage users through video.

According to the company, time spent on video posts has grown 36% year-on-year, with video content generating 1.4 times more engagement compared to other post formats. Additionally, LinkedIn says its in-stream video ads are currently achieving double the average video completion rate.

In response to this growth, LinkedIn announced a new offering called 'First Impression Ads,' designed to allow advertisers to secure the first video slot seen by their selected audience in the feed. The platform says the feature offers a high-impact, broadcast-style placement aimed at improving visibility.

The platform also reiterated its push into Connected TV (CTV), noting that video ads can now be extended to external platforms such as Paramount, Roku and Samsung Ads. The CTV integration, introduced last year, enables marketers to reach users outside the LinkedIn app via third-party streaming platforms.

Another feature discussed was the rebranded 'BrandLink' ad format, which allows marketers to place video content alongside curated publisher and creator posts.

In addition, LinkedIn plans to expand promotion options for its Event Ads, offering more opportunities for marketers to amplify in-app events.

While many of the features have been previously available, the company used its NewFronts debut to reinforce its focus on video and demonstrate how existing tools are being adapted to meet user behaviour trends. The newly emphasised offerings are expected to roll out over the coming months.